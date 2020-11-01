e-paper
Youth spread happiness among orphans this Diwali season

cities Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:18 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE Living up to the true spirit of the upcoming festive season, a group of youth from different organisations have come together under the ‘Ek diva - for tomorrow’s hope’ initiative to help the orphan and poor during the Diwali season.

Under this initiative the volunteers are making and painting ‘diyas’ and the money collected from selling these will be used to help the children from various orphanages.

“We started the initiative from October 4. On weekends we all volunteers make diyas and paint them at five different locations in the city. Not only youth but parents and common people have joined us,” said advocate Rohan Shetty, founder president, Youth – The power to change organisation.

“Till now we have made 6,000 diyas and we will continue the initiative till October 8. Around 70 to 80 volunteers are involved in the project,” he said.

On Sunday, the initiative was held at the Dr Vasant Dada Patil secondary Vidyaniketan school in Shukrawar peth. To support the noble cause Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol and MLA Mukta Tilak met the volunteers.

Chaitra Pujari, a volunteer, a dancer and choreographer, said, “We are coming together not for fun but to share happiness with the needy. The main motive of this initiative is to bring joy in their lives during the Diwali festival, as already we all are suffering from Covid-19 pandemic.”

Ratan Mali, secretary, Gharate orphanage, Hadapsar, appreciated the efforts taken by the youth and said, “We are grateful as the funds will help orphan children during the Diwali season.”

“The youth have shown a sense of responsibility towards the less privileged,” he said.

