Youth tests corona +ve, booked with doctor father for concealing facts

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 19:33 IST

AGRA The Agra police on Friday registered a case against a 21-year-old youth who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and his doctor father for concealing facts about illness and misleading authorities.

The youth had reached Agra on March 20 from USA.

He, however, continued to get treatment at the nursing home of his father without informing the district administration and health authorities.

He gave samples only on Wednesday which tested positive on Thursday.

“The case was registered under Section 269 (unlawfully or negligently doing something which is likely to spread infection), Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at New Agra police station of Agra against both father and son,” said SSP Agra Babloo Kumar.

“The father of patient was a doctor and should have been more vigilant and cooperated when his son had travel history,” said SSP Agra.

The youth had fever and cold symptoms on Wednesday and was taken to district hospital. The vigil was enhanced in Agra after this ninth case tested positive.

District magistrate, Agra, Prabhu N Singh said the doctor couple, three patients in private nursing home and staff there have been taken to isolation ward.

The nursing home was closed after being sanitized and vigil was enhanced in nearby areas to trace anyone affected.