Zirakpur builder encroaches upon road to erect sales office

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:15 IST

In gross violation under the nose of Zirakpur municipal council, builders of Highland Park housing society have encroached upon the 66ft road approved in the master plan of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to construct their sales office. The housing society is located on Patiala road, which is to be connected with Airport Road.

Zirakpur civic body’s executive officer Sandeep Tewari admitted that the construction was illegal and the builders have encroached upon the 66ft road by constructing a concrete office. “We have asked them to demolish it, otherwise we will do it in seven days. This road is to be connected to the Airport Road,” he added.

Surprisingly, the municipal council had approved the project after the builder proposed connectivity of the project from this road only.

Residents of the locality have protested against the builder and threaten to intensify their stir. They said the builder has even built flats on the land earmarked for green spaces.

Shubam Goyal, one of the directors of Highland Park, said, “We have just made a temporary sales office on the road for six months.”

However, Rajiv Kakkar, a resident of Highland Park, questioned the Goyal’s claim and said the structure is made of concrete.

Sukhdev Choudhary, president, joint action committee, Residents’ Welfare Association, Zirakpur, said, “Builders are doing all sorts of illegal activities in connivance of municipal council officials. How can somebody encroach upon the road approved in the master plan?” he asked.

59 illegal colonies in Zirakpur

According to Punjab’s local government department, the Zirakpur municipal council is home to 59 illegal colonies. As per unofficial estimates, this count is much higher. Ironically, most of these were developed after the master plan was notified.

In addition to these, the Dera Bassi tehsil, of which Zirakpur is a part, has 57 illegal colonies in an area that falls under GMADA. The boundaries of these illegal colonies are not clearly marked, and consequently they keep expanding and eroding the master plan stipulations.

DC forms panel to redress grievances

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan on Thursday constituted a five-member committee to redress the grievances against promoters/builders regarding non-provision of basic amenities.

He said with rapid urbanisation, various real estate projects of residential and commercial nature have come up in the district over the last few years. “While they have enabled planned development and enhancement of housing capacity in the district, a lot of grievances have also been received against the promoters/builders regarding non-provision of basic amenities such as power and water supply,” Dayalan said. In some cases, demonstrations pertaining to these grievances could have potentially turned into law and order situations which have been averted with the effective intervention of the district administration,” he added.

The committee has been formed under the chairmanship of additional deputy commissioner (general), Mohali, with superintendent of police (to be designated by the SSP), additional chief administrator, GMADA, municipal commissioner/EO of the municipal committee (as the case may be) as members while assistant commissioner (grievances) is the member secretary.

The committee will meet every Wednesday at 3.30pm for resolution of pending grievances and, thereafter, as and when deemed fit by the chairperson.