Zirakpur road rage: Woman among three more held

Main accused and two others still absconding, though two cars have been recovered

cities Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Anil Thakur, 35, was shot dead after he intervened in a brawl that erupted between his friends and another group on Zirakpur’s VIP Road.
Three more people, including a woman, were arrested on Monday in the Zirakpur road rage case.

Anil Thakur, 35, of Kharar was shot dead after he intervened in a brawl that erupted between his friends and another group on being denied to overtake the latter’s vehicle on Zirakpur’s VIP Road in wee hours of Saturday. Both groups were in SUVs. Thakur had rushed to the spot after getting a call from his friend.

Police had booked seven people, including Happy Brar, a businessman from Faridkot, who had allegedly opened fire from his .12 bore pistol, hitting Thakur in his chest and abdomen.

One of the co-accused, Ramesh Kumar, who runs a shop in Mohali, was arrested on Sunday.

The three others have been identified as Ramesh Lal of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, Lovepreet Singh, alias Luv, from Muktsar, and Ramandeep Kaur from Mansa. They will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered two vehicles – Toyota Fortuner and Maruti Swift – that were being driven by Brar’s group. Police said the accused were using a fake Delhi registration number plate when one of the vehicles was recovered.

Brar and two others are still at large. Raids are being conducted in Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh to arrest them.

