The uncertainties of the times that we live in and the challenges of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are bound to bring about changes in human behaviour. This behaviour often takes on strange hues. For instance, I learnt recently that some people in Bihar took to worshipping a goddess named after the coronavirus. This is worrying. India must be wary of treading this path.

The health crisis that we are seeing today makes the need for scientific temper and thought even more urgent. For that, the need of the hour for India is behavioural change at the societal level. It is science, and only science, that can beat the virus. Indians, cutting across the rural-urban divide, must change the way that they live and work. This will be difficult, but we must discipline ourselves, perhaps even change our work culture to overcome the pandemic. Countries across the world used interesting approaches to tackle the virus, providing paths and lessons for India.

The first is Japan. The country declared an emergency once the virus struck, but did not opt for a prolonged lockdown. Having already faced the swine flu and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) in the past, people were aware of the high fatality rate of such outbreaks. People ascertained the seriousness of the threat and locked themselves down, even without an official diktat. Everyone began using masks and observing social distancing as a rule. As a result of this self-discipline, the spread of the infection was limited and the national emergency was withdrawn soon after.

India has the largest young demographic in the world. Japan has the oldest population in the world. The virus is most fatal for the elderly. But swift action by the citizenry and the government not only saved the country from the worst of the pandemic, but also salvaged their economy. The Japanese do not, as a rule, blame the system for their problems; they see themselves as a part of the problem, and therefore, a part of the solution. It is their way of conquering calamities.

Japan is the only country in the world which has faced a nuclear attack. In the aftermath of the 1945 bombing, radiation crippled Hiroshima, Nagasaki and surrounding areas. It resulted in various ailments including cancer and various disabilities. Despite being devastated in World War 2, it was only a few years later that Japan was again a force to reckon with.

Sweden is another country which was quick on its feet, but with a few roadblocks. Despite harsh criticism, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven was clear that he would not implement a nationwide lockdown. Even when coronavirus cases crossed the 40,000 mark and the death rate reached 4,542, he remained steadfast in his belief that a lockdown was not the answer. He believed that the battle could not be won by restrictions, but through awareness. And because he enjoyed considerable public support, Löfven succeeded in limiting losses to life and the economy.

The situation India faces is different. While people are quick to criticise the government for the prolonged lockdown, stating that it has not fully succeeded in saving lives or the economy, they forget the conditions under which many people live in this country. For instance, people who live in slums cannot maintain social distancing or the hygiene required to protect against the virus. Dharavi is a case in point. Also, in a country which has struggled to maintain order and discipline (owing largely to its massive population), locking down 1.3 billion people proved to be essential in its fight against Covid-19. Sweden could afford different measures. India could not.

However, the time for a gradual opening up of society and the economy has come. Slowly, all 1.3 billion people will come out of their homes and head back to work, with a new normal setting in. It will be incumbent on all individuals to now realise their small but crucial role in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Everyone must wear masks, maintain social distancing and ensure basic hygiene. In other words, emulate the behaviour of the people of Japan and Sweden, in the best way we can.

I always fiercely opposed the Emergency of 1975-77. But I recall a slogan from that time which related to family planning — Hum do, hamare do (us two, our two). Millions of people realised its importance, and soon this became a part of their lives. Today, urban India sees the benefits of having smaller families.

History proves that sometimes, all it takes is a single slogan, legislation or conduct to change society for the better. Today, one thing remains clear. Discipline, self-reliance and social responsibility are driving forces in fighting the pandemic. This is India’s biggest challenge, and together, we must rise to the occasion to defend the country against the greatest challenge of our time.

