Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ladakh constituency in Jammu and Kashmir

The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a very close contest in 2014 with the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate winning by a whisker.

BJP’s Thupstan Chhewang defeated Ghulam Raza, an Independent candidate, by just 36 votes. Congress candidate came fourth in the poll race.

Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are the facts about the Ladakh constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:

State : Jammu and Kashmir

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ladakh

Day of polling: May 6

Sitting MP, Party: Thupstan Chhewang, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 36

Runner up name, party: Ghulam Raza, Independent

Number of voters in 2014: 119,068

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 531

Number of women voters: 59,994

