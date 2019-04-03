Lok Sabha elections 2019: Ladakh constituency in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in five phases from April 11 to May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 03, 2019 17:55 IST
New Delhi
The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a very close contest in 2014 with the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate winning by a whisker.
BJP’s Thupstan Chhewang defeated Ghulam Raza, an Independent candidate, by just 36 votes. Congress candidate came fourth in the poll race.
Here are the facts about the Ladakh constituency in Jammu and Kashmir:
State : Jammu and Kashmir
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ladakh
Day of polling: May 6
Sitting MP, Party: Thupstan Chhewang, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 36
Runner up name, party: Ghulam Raza, Independent
Number of voters in 2014: 119,068
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 69%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 531
Number of women voters: 59,994
First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:55 IST