Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Rajasthan’s Jaipur Rural seat, the fight is between two Olympians

The fight for Jaipur Rural seat, one of Rajasthan’s 25 Lok Sabha seats, will be between two Olympians -- BJP leader an sitting MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Congress’s Krishna Poonia.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Rathore defeated Congress veteran CP Joshi by more than 3 lakh votes.

This time Poonia, MLA from Sadulpur, will take on Rathore. She is an international gold medal-winning discus thrower, three times Olympics participant and Padma Shri awardee.

Elections will be held in two phases in Rajasthan. Voting in 13 constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 29. The remaining 12 constituencies will vote on May 5. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jaipur Rural

Polling date: May 6

Sitting MP, party: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 332,896

Runner up name, party: CP Joshi, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,016,230

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60%

Number of women voters in 2014: 459,607

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 844

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:38 IST