Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Gandhinagar

The BJP has been the most successful party in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha and has won the seat in nine out of the 14 elections held as of 2014, when senior leader LK Advani grabbed it.

LK Advani defeated the Congress’ Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Advani has been the MP from Gandhinagar since 1998.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Gandhinagar

Sitting MP, Party: LK Advani, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 483,121

Runner up name, party: Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,135,495

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 65.49%

Number of polling booths in 2014:

Number of women voters: 833,228

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:40 IST