Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Gandhinagar
New Delhi
The BJP has been the most successful party in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha and has won the seat in nine out of the 14 elections held as of 2014, when senior leader LK Advani grabbed it.
LK Advani defeated the Congress’ Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Advani has been the MP from Gandhinagar since 1998.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Gandhinagar
Sitting MP, Party: LK Advani, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 483,121
Runner up name, party: Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,135,495
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 65.49%
Number of polling booths in 2014:
Number of women voters: 833,228
First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:40 IST