Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Hamirpur will see a triangular fight this time

The BJP will face the BSP-SP alliance as well as the Congress in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Another drought-prone region in Bundelkhand, Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat has seen the Bharatiya Janata Party win four times from this parliamentary constituency in the past. The seat went to its kitty for the first time in 1991 and the party went on to hold it till 1998.

The Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ashok Kumar Chandel won the seat in 1999 and Vijay Bahadur Singh in 2009. Rajnarayan Budholiya won it for the Samajwadi Party in 2004.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are a few details about the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hamirpur

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Dilip Kumar Singh (BSP), Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) Pritam Lodhi (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 266,788

Runner up name, party: Bishambhar Prasad Nishad, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 975,240

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 56.11%

Number of women voters in 2014: 788,665

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,803

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:54 IST