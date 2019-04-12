Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha election 2019: Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan

Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

The Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments and is represented by the BJP’s Bahadur Singh.

Singh, riding on the 2014 BJP wave when the party won all 25 seats in the state, defeated the Congress’s Dr.Suresh Jatav by more than 2.45 lakh votes.

Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bharatpur

Polling date: May 6

2019 candidates: Ranjeeta Kohli (BJP), Abhijit Kumar Jatav (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Bahadur Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 245,468

Runner up name, party: Dr.Suresh Jatav, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 963,675

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57%

Number of women voters in 2014: 414,327

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 834

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:29 IST

