Lok Sabha election 2019: Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan
Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 12, 2019 18:29 IST
The Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments and is represented by the BJP’s Bahadur Singh.
Singh, riding on the 2014 BJP wave when the party won all 25 seats in the state, defeated the Congress’s Dr.Suresh Jatav by more than 2.45 lakh votes.
Here are some details about the Bharatpur Lok Sabha seat:
State: Rajasthan
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bharatpur
Polling date: May 6
2019 candidates: Ranjeeta Kohli (BJP), Abhijit Kumar Jatav (Congress)
Sitting MP, party: Bahadur Singh, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 245,468
Runner up name, party: Dr.Suresh Jatav, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 963,675
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 57%
Number of women voters in 2014: 414,327
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 834
First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:29 IST