Lok Sabha elections 2019: Actor Vinod Khanna was four-time MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency

The Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency in Punjab, once a Congress bastion, was held by Bollywood star and BJP leader Vinod Khanna for four terms until he died in 2017.

Vinod Khanna had won the Gurdaspur general seat for the first time in 1998 on the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket by defeating the Congress’ Sukhbans Kaur. Kaur was the member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat from 1985. It was won by Sardar Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress for one term from 2009 to 2014, when Khanna wrested it back.

After Khanna’s death, Congress Sunil Jakhar won the bypoll in 2017 against the BJP’s Swaran Salaria by a huge margin.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Peter Maseeh Cheeda from Gurdaspur.

The Gurdaspur seat will witness voting on May 19 and result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Punjab

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Gurdaspur

Polling date: May 19

Sitting MP, party: Sunil Jakhar, Congress

Winning margin in 2017 (bypoll): 1,93,219

Runner up name, party: Swaran Salaria, BJP

Number of voters in 2017 (bypoll): NA

Percentage of votes polled in 2017 (bypoll): 56.62%

Number of women voters in 2017 (bypoll): NA

Number of polling booths in 2017 (bypoll): NA

