Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Rajasthan’s Bikaner constituency the fight is between former officers of IPS and IAS

In Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency, retired IPS officer Madangopal Meghwal from the Congress is pitted against former IAS officer and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Arjun Ram had won the 2014 elections by more than three lakh votes defeating Congress’s Shankar Pannu from Bikaner, the city of forts and palaces.

Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bikaner

Polling date: May 6

Sitting MP, party: Arun Ram Meghwal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 308,079

Runner up name, party: Shankar Pannu, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 930,766

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58%

Number of women voters in 2014: 402,768

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 695

