Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Rajasthan’s Churu constituency, BJP repeats 2014 candidate

Churu Lok Sabha constituency is one of Rajasthan’s 25 parliamentary seats comprises eight Assembly segments.

The seat is held by Rahul Kaswan of the BJP, who in 2014 defeated BSP’s Abhinesh Maharshi by nearly three lakh votes.

The Congress has this time fielded a Muslim candidate R Mandelia while the BJP has decided to once gain go with Rahul Kaswan, a Jat.

The BJP will be looking to replicate 2014 elections when it swept all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2009, The Congress had won 20, BJP 4 and one seat was won by an Independent candidate.

Rajasthan goes to polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Churu Lok Sabha seat:

State: Rajasthan

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Churu

Polling date: May 6

Sitting MP, party: Rahul Kaswan, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 294,739

Runner up name, party: Abhinesh Maharshi, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,131,930

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 64%

Number of women voters in 2014: 530,940

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1, 859

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 13:14 IST