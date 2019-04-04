Lok Sabha elections 2019: UP’s Bijnor constituency will see a triangular fight

The Bijnor parliamentary constituency, one of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, has seen senior leaders of several parties contesting the Lok Sabha elections over the years.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati won her first Lok Sabha election from Bijnor in 1989 and Congress leader and former speaker of the Lok Sabha Meira Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party’s Ramvilas Paswan and Bollywood actress and then Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate Jayaprada have contested from the seat.

(Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections 2019)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has renominated Bijnor’s sitting member of Parliament Kunwar Bharatendra Singh. The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate is Malook Nagar, a Gujjar and an industrialist from Noida. The Congress has nominated Naseemuddin Siddiqui, a former BSP leader suspended in 2017 for “anti-party activities”.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Bijnor Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bijnor

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Kunwar Bharatendra Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 205,774

Runner up name, party: Shahnawaz Rana, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,060,346

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 67.88%

Number of women voters in 2014: 713,459

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,548

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:07 IST