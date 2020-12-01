e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh expects to receive first Covid vaccines by February

With a population of more than 160 million, Bangladesh signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to buy 30 million doses of the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

coronavirus-crisis Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:01 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Dhaka
People sit as they come to a coronavirus testing center in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital amid a coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People sit as they come to a coronavirus testing center in the Mugda Medical College and Hospital amid a coronavirus outbreak in Dhaka, Bangladesh.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

Bangladesh expects to receive its first batch of coronavirus vaccines by February which people will receive free of charge, the health secretary said on Tuesday.

The South Asian country of more than 160 million last month signed a deal with the Serum Institute of India to buy 30 million doses of the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“We expect to get the vaccine as early as February and people will get it for free,” health secretary Abdul Mannan told reporters.

Frontline workers like health service providers and police will be given priority.

In the global race to develop vaccines against Covid-19, AstraZeneca’s candidate is viewed as offering one of the best hopes for many developing countries because of its cheaper price and ability to be transported at normal fridge temperatures.

Some experts, however, raised questions around its trial data.

Bangladesh will also get 68 million doses of vaccine from the GAVI vaccine alliance, Mannan said, referring to a global health partnership set up in 2000 to increase access to immunisation in poor countries.

Experts say Bangladesh, with patchy healthcare facilities, could face another surge in infections, having so far confirmed 467,225 cases and 6,675 deaths since the pandemic began.

Daily infections have shown a rising trend over the past few weeks, with 2,293 new cases and 31 deaths reported on Tuesday.

tags
top news
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt meet ends; next round of talks on Dec 3
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt meet ends; next round of talks on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In