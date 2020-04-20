Covid-19 crisis: Social reformer Sri M’s foundation urges people to support the needy

coronavirus-crisis

The Covid-19 pandemic has massively hit the economically weaker sections of the society. The daily wage earners, the homeless and the migrant labourers are still facing difficulty in procuring even a meal a day. In such times, it’s the NGOs that have come forward to extend help. The Satsang Seva Mission is one such initiative by The Satsang Foundation (TSF), which is enabling distribution of cooked food and other essentials to those in need.

During the initial days when the lockdown was announced, a number of migrant construction workers appeared before a gated colony in Noida, saying they hadn’t eaten for a number of days. A member of TSF, who resides in that colony, cooked and fed a cluster of about 15 of their families. Upon informing TSF about this situation, dry rations were organised for the labourers living in this location. Sri M, TSF’s founder and social reformer, says, “While the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister is working round the clock to deal with the situation, solutions to such serious situations can only be found through public cooperation and active participation.”

Sri M, founder of the The Satsang Foundation

Joining the fight against Covid-19 crisis, the foundation distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and sanitizers to health care providers. And the volunteers of the foundation in Delhi got some cloth masks made from requisitioned tailors — who are currently out of work — after sourcing some surplus cloth from exporters. About 400 regular three ply masks were also provided to cancer patients at the night shelters outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Besides, the NGO has carried out several activities, for the larger cause of humanity. Bela Mahendru, executive secretary of TSF’s Delhi Kendra, adds, “We distributed 470 ration bags for four weeks, in Noida and Gurugram, and also provided AIIMS, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with a number of N95 and 3 ply masks. Dry ration was also provided to feeding about 8,000 people in a shelter for the homeless at Yamuna Pushta. Currently, we are distributing 10,000 cloth masks to the families of daily wagers, slum dwellers and the homeless throughout the city. We have also received a request to provide dry ration to 500 homeless rickshaw pullers.”

But this pandemic can’t be fought alone. That’s why Sri M encourages everyone to help each other brace the present situation where lockdown is essential to stop the spread of coronavirus. “It will be a good idea to help the lesser privileged understand how to protect themselves and assure them that this shall also pass. You may add to these activities by joining hands in any way, including funding the projects [for relief] to the best of your ability. This is our nation, and it’s our duty to guard it and contribute to its well-being.”

