Delhi-based cop pens poetry to spread awareness on corona

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:09 IST

Those of us stuck in self isolation or just following the rules of the lockdown and glued on social media must have come across a spate of passions that people have evolved while in quarantine. But, a Delhi-based cop, Suhaib Farooqui, has given wings to his love for poetry while on duty in the time of Covid-19 lockdown.

Farooqui, Station House Officer (SHO) at South Avenue Police Station, has penned his poetry on the struggle with coronavirus. He posted it on his social media accounts, and since then the poetry has gone viral.

The poetry is composed into a song by Mumbai-based music director Sudhakar Sneh. The lyrics of the poetry go like this: “Hai waqt’e inqelab, Corona se jung hai... Muh par rakho nakab, Corona se Jung hai... Denge use jawab, Corona se Jung hai... Lena hai use hisab, Ab corona se jung hai...”

Farooqui, who is on duty during coronavirus lockdown, dedicates this to corona warriors in his Facebook post, and shares with us, “I have been reading and writing poems since childhood. I have read about almost all popular poets, and their works. And this is not the first time I have written something. People are talking and sharing my work at this time because they can relate to it more now.”

This Delhi Police inspector generally writes in Urdu, but in order to reach more people and spread awareness about coronavirus, this time he chose Hindi as his medium. Farooqui, who is a self-confessed admirer of popular ghazal-singer Pankaj Udhas, adds, “I have been working on the field since the first day of lockdown, and it’s so difficult to make people understand that it’s not a law and order situation but more about maintaining self-discipline. Social distancing and self isolation are the only ways to fight against corona, and my poem is one of the many ways to spread awareness about it.”

