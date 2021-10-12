'Didn't want to operate at 80% and be miserable in a team environment': Kohli on decision to step down as RCB captain

Virat Kohli’s decision to quit the leadership of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the conclusion of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was an absolute shocker for all his fans. The franchise had confirmed the development last month after Kohli stunned the world by announcing that he will step down as India’s captain in the shortest format of the game after the end of the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Days after making back-to-back crucial decisions in his career, the 32-year-old has finally opened up on why he made a move that caused a stir in the cricketing arena. While speaking on Star Sports' show 'Inside RCB', Kohli said he wanted to manage his workload in international cricket and the IPL, which is why he decided to step down as captain.

“I had to manage my workload at some stage, it wouldn't have been possible for me to keep going on through the year captaining every Indian team in all three formats and the IPL. As a batsman, you have to make sure you are contributing in the best way possible for your team. I didn't want to compromise on the enjoyment of the game also,” Kohli said on Star Sports.

Kohli further stated that he didn’t want to be in a situation where he couldn’t give his 100 percent on the field due to the leadership responsibilities.

“I didn't want to be operating at 80% and be miserable in a team environment where I can’t contribute my whole energy to the group very organically. I didn’t want to have a structure around me where I felt like I’m not able to be like myself on the field because my job is to make sure I'm in the best frame of mind to contribute for my team.

“And that is a very unselfish thing to do because what you actually want to do is provide the best out there for your team. And potentially have another guy (as captain) who has a fresh energy and fresh set of ideas to still carry that culture forward and you still continue to be the leader by motivating the youngsters,” he added.

Kohli took over RCB’s captaincy in 2013, succeeding Daniel Vettori. He has been leading India in all three formats since 2017.