'He can be like Dhoni, and they need someone to manage Kohli': Vaughan suggests 'out-of-the-box' name to captain RCB

Michael Vaughan feels that for RCB, choosing their next captain is not going to be an easy task, highlighting that the franchise would need to find a player who has the perfect skillset to take over as their new leader, and more importantly a player who can captain someone like Virat Kohli. With Kohli stepping down as RCB captain and likely to remain with the franchise for the next season, Vaughan feels that managing the Indian star batsman, among various other traits, would be RCB's need of the hour.

"It’s just that who’s got the character and personality to go in there and captain Virat Kohli, and that’s got to be a skillful person, who knows himself, knows T20 cricket very cleverly, knows how to manage people and particular someone like Virat Kohli. Once you are the captain, now you are just in the ranks and be that senior player," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

"Those senior players who have been captain even though they are always saying ‘I was in that position. Only for a short while, I’ll just jump back in the dressing room and be a part… the foot-soldier once again. It’s always difficult so they’re going to need a very skillful man manager to go in there and captain RCB."

Vaughan, the former captain, could think of one name who he feels has what it takes to be the next captain of the franchise and that is Jos Buttler, the vice-captain of the England team. Buttler is currently signed with Rajasthan Royals, although he did not participate in the UAE-leg of IPL 2021. Vaughan feels Buttler has the promise to replicate the captaincy skills of none other than MS Dhoni and hence, he is an ideal contender to take over as RCB captain next season onward.

"I will throw you a name. This name is out of the box. He’s from another franchise and he may retain him but I would choose Jos Buttler to go there and be the captain. He’s got it in him to be like MS Dhoni. I have no doubt about him," added Vaughan.

"He’s been playing for the Indian side under Eoin Morgan. Tactically very astute. Again, I don’t know what Rajasthan are thinking of doing with him. But I would personally take Buttler to the RCB camp, put him behind the stumps and ask him to captain."