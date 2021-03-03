'It put me back a little bit': David Warner admits rushing back from injury for India Tests was a mistake
- Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
Australia opening batsman David Warner has admitted he would have been better off by taking time to heal entirely than making a rushed comeback into the Australian team for the Test series against India. Warner, who suffered a groin injury in the second ODI in November last year, was ruled out of the first two Tests against India, but with the series levelled at 1-1, and the team management included the batsman back in the squad for the third and fourth Tests.
Also Read | Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers
Warner was clearly less than a 100 percent, evident from his body language. He struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48. Looking back, Warner regrets his comeback, but informed that he got time to recover completely with the South Africa series getting called off.
"It put me back a little bit. Looking back in hindsight, I probably wouldn't have done that. If I'm thinking about myself and the injury, I probably would have said no. I've had this time to heal and obviously with South Africa being called off, it gave me a bit more time to get that strength work done," Warner was quoted as saying by AAP.
Also Read | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
At 34, Warner has a lot left to offer and he is expected to be a key candidate for Australia for the back-to-back T20 World Cups lined up this year and the one after. But his eye is on the 50-over World Cup which he and his teammates won in 2015. The 2023 World Cup in India will be Warner's third 50-over World Cup and the Australia opener is already gearing up for the event. As far as Test cricket is concerned, Warner hasn't put a cap on anything yet.
"We've got a good opportunity to play that (2023 World Cup) and win in India. The core team there, with the age group as well, it's probably going to be the last for a few of us. Then obviously it's a given you just have to call it time, unless you're going to play until you are 41. From a Test cricket point of view, I'd love to play as long as I can," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mitchell Santner in isolation after head cold, Milne joins as cover
- Santner has been ruled out of Wednesday's clash after "waking up this morning with a head-cold".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Assumed I'd have gone at base price': Aus all-rounder surprised at IPL purchase
- Punjab Kings will be the Australia all-rounder's fifth IPL team after KKR, DC, SRH and RCB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He said that right to my face': Manjrekar claims Boycott denied him MOM award
- Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed an incident from way back in the year 1990 when the legendary Geoffrey Boycott denied him a Man-of-the-Match award in an ODI against England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL GC to take final call on venues: BCCI official
- BCCI would be seeking assurance from the state governments before letting them host IPL matches this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In IPL, he's the main batsman': Laxman hails 'exceptional Indian T20 batsman'
- VVS Laxman is excited at the prospect of the batsman getting to play his maiden game for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It put me back a bit': Warner admits rushing back for India Tests was a mistake
- Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane sees another turning track for 4th England Test
- Rahane said the pitch for the fourth Test starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday would be similar to the one used in the previous Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers
- India vs England: Hence, when it comes to comparing the two, Bell, one of England's finest players of spin, is aware of the traits that made both Ashwin and Harbhajan stand out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 could spike Mumbai’s IPL-14 chances
- Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata have been earmarked as the five venues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming the wickets are: Rahane
- India vs England: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that India have never complained about the wickets when they have toured abroad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
- India vs England: The latest to weigh in on the pitch debate is former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who has blatantly expressed that such a wicket is not good for the health of Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Crawley expects 'very similar pitch' but 'slightly easier to bat on'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bumrah has taken leave to prepare for marriage: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has ability to finish games': Kings' reason behind 2 big signings explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox