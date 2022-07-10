'Rohit isn't able to convert 30s. For Kohli, runs aren't coming': Ex-India WK shares key piece of advice for star duo

India on Saturday dished out a swashbuckling batting approach before bowlers put on a clinical performance to outwit England by 49 runs in the second match and seal the rubber. Batting first, the team showed aggressive intent to reach 170 for eight, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's explosive 46 not out off 29 balls. While the left-handed all-rounder pushed the scoring rate in the final overs, the new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant helped India add 61 runs in the powerplay. The duo showed glimpses of the team's bold approach in the run-up to this year's World T20 in Australia. Also Read | Shahid Afridi says India among favourites for T20 World Cup 2022; 'Really impressive bowling performance...'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the early momentum was halted by England pacer Richard Gleeson, who claimed the prized scalps of Rohit (31), Virat Kohli (1) and Pant (26) in the space of four deliveries. Rohit produced three fours and two sixes before his exit, while Kohli perished for just 1. The former skipper has seen an extended batting slump, which has led to him going 76 innings without an international hundred.

As the action shifts to Nottingham for the third and final Twenty20 of the series, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel wants to see the star duo take time and regain its touch. Parthiv explained how the dead rubber can help both Rohit and Kohli, who remain crucial to India's plans for the T20 showpiece event, beginning in October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Trent Bridge is a batting-friendly wicket. It could be an advantage for India because fans want Rohit to get big runs. He is looking good, but he is not able to convert 30s. As for Virat Kohli, the runs are not coming. But now, there is no pressure since the series has been won, so they can take their time," Parthiv said in a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Rohit, who missed the Edgbaston Test with Covid-19, scored 24 and 31 in the first and second Twenty20, respectively. Kohli, on the other hand, hit just 1 before gathering 31 across two innings in the rescheduled fifth Test.

Parthiv also backed pace sensation Umran Malik to get an opportunity in the third game. The Sunrisers Hyderabad speedster will be brimming with confidence after defending 17 runs in the last over of a high-scoring Twenty20 against Ireland.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I don’t see any changes in the batting, but Umran Malik might come in as one of the bowlers. A lot is being spoken about him. He played against Ireland, but India may want to give him some experience against a strong side.

Former pacer RP Singh said the Indian team shouldn't make any changes to the eleven. He underlined the need of maintaining a consistent squad before the T20 World Cup.

“India should not make any changes for the next game. 70-80 per cent of players from this Indian team are expected to be part of the T20 World Cup. I think the same combination should play, so that they get more game time ahead of the World Cup," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON