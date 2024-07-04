1 needed off last ball to chase world record 593, Glamorgan batter falters as Gloucestershire keeper grabs stunner

Ajeet Singh Dale, James Bracey and Jamie McLlroy stood at different ends of a historical event on Wednesday. Dale and Bracey, the Gloucestershire fast bowler and wicketkeeper duo's excitement knew no bounds as they had stopped a world record from being broken. Glamorgan's McIlroy, meanwhile, was understandably quite disappointed. All he needed to do was somehow put bat to ball and run a single off the last ball of the match. Glamorgan fell agonisingly short of a world-record chase of 593 as their English County Championship match against Gloucestershire ended in a last-ball tie.

He did manage to touch the ball but with the outside half of his bat and was taken behind the stumps. Glamorgan fell agonisingly short in their pursuit of a world-record chase of 593 as their English County Championship match against Gloucestershire ended in a last-ball tie.

The Welsh county dramatically levelled the scores in the Division Two match at the famous old College Ground in Cheltenham, leaving last man McIlroy requiring just a single off the final ball to get them over the line.

However, he edged Ajeet Singh Dale's delivery and was brilliantly caught by Bracey behind the stumps to spark scenes of mayhem among delighted home supporters in Cheltenham.

It was a length delivery from Dale. McLlroy swung through the line, got an outside edge and Bracey dived to his right to take a stunning one-handed catch. Bracey then went for a run. There was no stopping him.

Captain Sam Northeast top-scored with a brilliant 187 and Australia star Marnus Labuschagne made 119 to give Glamorgan a chance of eclipsing the highest successful run chase of all time in first-class cricket.

That mark was set by West Zone in a Duleep Trophy match against South Zone in India in February 2010. West Zone made 541-7 in chasing 536.

Gloucestershire's bowlers held their nerve under extreme pressure as Matt Taylor took three for 120, including the crucial wicket of Northeast.

Mason Crane scored 43 not out, but Singh Dale delivered the crushing blow to the visitors at the death.

Glamorgan registered the highest fourth-innings score in any first-class match played in England and the third best of all time.