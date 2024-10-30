‘12 years, 18 series or whatever…’: Tim Southee says New Zealand proved India not invincible at home

Former New Zealand skipper Tim Southee shared his perspective after his team achieved a massive feat on Indian soil with a series win over Rohit Sharma and Co. It was New Zealand's first-ever Test series win in India as they completely dominated the hosts in Bengaluru and Pune. Tom Latham's side ended India's record run of 18 consecutive home Test series victories dating to 2012. Many strong teams like Australia, England and South Africa travelled to end India's streak in the past decade but failed, and in the end, the Kiwis scripted history. New Zealand's Tim Southee runs to field a ball(AFP)

New Zealand outclassed the hosts in both swinging and turning tracks and showed other teams how to get better of the Indian team in their own den.

Southee also admitted that playing in India and Australia are the two most difficult places to tour as a cricket team.

"Yeah, I think you just look at the history. What is it, 12 years that someone's been able to do and 18 series or whatever it is. It's a very, very tough place to come. I think if you look at it from my perspective and the cricket I've played in the past however many years, I think you look at India and Australia are the two places that are probably the most difficult to tour. Both the conditions, the quality of the opposition and how good they are at home makes it a tough place to tour," Southee told Cricbuzz.

Southee expressed his elation to be part of the side that ended India's streak and showed the world that they are not invincible at home.

"But I think you look at this one in particular, 12 years, 18 series. It's nice to be that side that's broken that run. I guess it shows to other teams around the world that it is possible to beat India in India," he added.

‘Play against Sachin, Dravid, Laxman and other IND legends was a dream come true’

The premier pacer further pointed out why India has always been quite a tough place to travel for India, as recalled facing the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman on his first tour.

"I guess one of the first things that comes to mind is - tough. It is tough. For us, coming from New Zealand, the conditions are so foreign. I think every time you come here, you're playing against a superstar outfit. I think you look back to that 2010 team, they're like Tendulkar, Sehwag, Gambhir, Dravid, Laxman, Dhoni. Like, as a young guy, to be able to come over here and play against those guys was a dream come true," Southee elaborated.