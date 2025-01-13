14-year-old Ira Jadhav smashes 346*, powers Mumbai to 544-run win in 50-over match

Fourteen-year-old Ira Jadhav finished unbeaten on a scarcely believable score of 346 off 157 balls and powered Mumbai to an equally incredible 544-rin win against Meghalaya in the Women's Under-19 One Day Trophy. Jadhav smashed 42 fours and 16 sixes and finished with a strike rate of 220.38 as she led Mumbai to a score of 563/3 batting first. Jadhav smashed 42 fours and 16 sixes and finished with a strike rate of 220.38 as she led Mumbai to a score of 563/3 batting first.(BCCI)

Despite the incredible numbers, Jadhav still didn't break the record for the highest individual score in a women's Under-19 match. That record belongs to South Africa's Lizelle Lee, who had scored an unbeaten 427 playing for Mpumalanga against Kei in 2010.

How Jadhav destroyed the Meghalaya bowling attack

Jadhav's opening partnership with Alina Mulla produced just 39 runs. However, she then shared a 274-run stand for the second wicket with her captain Hurley Gala, who made 116 off 79 balls. By the time the latter fell, Mumbai had already scored 313 runs in less than 32 overs. Jadhav's contribution to the partnership was 149 off 71 balls.

This was followed by a stand of 186 with Diksha Pawar, who scored just 39 in 35 balls. Jadhav's share in the stand was a stunning 137 off 50 balls. Pawar fell with Mumbai one run away from 500 in the 45th over. They went on to score 64 runs in the remaining six overs and three balls. Against such an onslaught, three of Meghalaya's bowlers conceded 100 runs or more.

Jadhav had gone unsold in the 2025 Women's Premier League auction, having been the youngest player to register for it. She is a student of Shardashram Vidyamandir International School, the alma mater of Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli and Ajit Agarkar. A few days after the WPL Auction, Jadhav was named among standbys for India's Under-19 T20 World Cup squad that will travel to Malaysia.