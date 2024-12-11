1983 WC winner bashes 'strange' criticism of Rohit Sharma after Adelaide loss: 'The problem is 140 crore people...'

Former Indian all-rounder Kirti Azad has come to the defense of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who is facing mounting criticism following India’s recent loss in Adelaide in the ongoing Test series against Australia. After India’s fourth consecutive defeat under his leadership, fans on social media have questioned Rohit’s place in the team, especially as he has struggled with the bat, failing to reach double digits in both innings of the second Test in Adelaide. India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts during the presentation ceremony of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide(AP)

Azad, however, finds this reaction typical of Indian cricket fans, who often demand drastic changes after a few setbacks.

“It’s very strange in our country; if somebody doesn’t do well, he should be dropped. If somebody loses, then his captaincy should go. The problem is 140 crore people, because they see it on television where everybody is an expert,” Azad remarked, as quoted by News18.

Despite the criticism, Azad remains confident in Rohit’s leadership and believes that such undue pressure is part of the territory when playing for India. Turning to the team’s overall performance, Azad expressed optimism about India’s chances, stating that India can still bounce back. India faced a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide after defeating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth.

“The only player missing in this team is Mohammed Shami. If Mohammad Shami was there with Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, it becomes a very lethal, potent bowling attack,” Azad said, referencing the absence of the seasoned pacer, whose experience could have made a significant difference.

A ‘surrender’

Azad also reflected on India’s poor performance in Adelaide, suggesting that the defeat was more a “surrender” than a victory for Australia. “The second Test was more of a surrender by India than a victory by Australia,” Azad remarked, though he acknowledged Australia’s resilience.

“They are known for the comebacks. So, it’s a tough opponent, and we have to fight and see to it that we put them behind in Gabba,” said Azad, as he remains hopeful that the Indian team can regroup and put up a strong challenge in the upcoming Tests.