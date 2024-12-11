Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

1983 WC winner bashes 'strange' criticism of Rohit Sharma after Adelaide loss: 'The problem is 140 crore people...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 11, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Rohit Sharma received backing from the former India cricketer amid criticism over his place in the Test side.

Former Indian all-rounder Kirti Azad has come to the defense of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who is facing mounting criticism following India’s recent loss in Adelaide in the ongoing Test series against Australia. After India’s fourth consecutive defeat under his leadership, fans on social media have questioned Rohit’s place in the team, especially as he has struggled with the bat, failing to reach double digits in both innings of the second Test in Adelaide.

India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts during the presentation ceremony of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide(AP)
India's captain Rohit Sharma reacts during the presentation ceremony of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide(AP)

Azad, however, finds this reaction typical of Indian cricket fans, who often demand drastic changes after a few setbacks.

“It’s very strange in our country; if somebody doesn’t do well, he should be dropped. If somebody loses, then his captaincy should go. The problem is 140 crore people, because they see it on television where everybody is an expert,” Azad remarked, as quoted by News18.

Despite the criticism, Azad remains confident in Rohit’s leadership and believes that such undue pressure is part of the territory when playing for India. Turning to the team’s overall performance, Azad expressed optimism about India’s chances, stating that India can still bounce back. India faced a 10-wicket defeat in Adelaide after defeating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test in Perth.

“The only player missing in this team is Mohammed Shami. If Mohammad Shami was there with Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, it becomes a very lethal, potent bowling attack,” Azad said, referencing the absence of the seasoned pacer, whose experience could have made a significant difference.

A ‘surrender’

Azad also reflected on India’s poor performance in Adelaide, suggesting that the defeat was more a “surrender” than a victory for Australia. “The second Test was more of a surrender by India than a victory by Australia,” Azad remarked, though he acknowledged Australia’s resilience.

“They are known for the comebacks. So, it’s a tough opponent, and we have to fight and see to it that we put them behind in Gabba,” said Azad, as he remains hopeful that the Indian team can regroup and put up a strong challenge in the upcoming Tests.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On