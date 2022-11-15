'If I was chairman of selection committee…': 1983 World Cup winner picks Rohit Sharma's successor after ICC World T20

Former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has picked captain Rohit Sharma's ideal successor in white-ball cricket. One of the finest batters of his generation, veteran opener Rohit succeeded batting icon Virat Kohli as India's captain in the shortest format of the game after the Men In Blue were dumped out of the T20 World Cup 2021.

The Indian skipper guided Team India to their first-ever T20I series win over South Africa at home in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. Under Rohit's leadership, India defeated the likes of New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka, England and Australia as the Men In Blue recorded 10 series wins in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Despite entering the T20 World Cup as strong title contenders, Rohit-led Team India failed to enter the summit clash of the showpiece event in Australia. Rohit-led Team India was dumped out of the T20 World Cup in the semi-finals. Rohit and Co. suffered a 10-wicket defeat at the hands of eventual champions England in the second semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Reflecting on India's campaign under the leadership of Rohit on Star Sports show - Match Point, former Indian opener Srikkanth backed Hardik Pandya to lead the Asian giants in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. "See if I was the chairman of the selection committee, I would say that Hardik Pandya should be the captain of the 2024 World Cup, straight away, I had put it that way – number one," Srikkanth said.

All-rounder Pandya will lead Team India in their first white-ball assignment after the T20 World Cup 2022. Veteran opener Rohit and ex-India skipper Kohli have been rested for the three-match series against the Black Caps. Pandya-led Team India will meet the Kiwis in the series opener on Friday.

"And start rebuilding a side right from today, that is from the New Zealand series which is going to happen in a weeks' time. You start from today, the preparation for the World Cup, you need to understand, starts 2 years in advance. So, you do whatever you want to do, the trial and error policy, do whatever you want, try it for one year, then you form a team and by 2023 make sure this is going to be at the level that is going to play the World Cup," the 1983 World Cup winner added.

