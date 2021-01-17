1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory
Left-arm spinner Jack Leach took five wickets as England edged towards victory over Sri Lanka in the first test in Galle, but they made a nervous start to their pursuit of a modest target of 74 and closed day four on 38 for three on Sunday.
Jonny Bairstow (11 not out) and debutant Dan Lawrence (7 not out) will lead the victory charge on the final day but must master a wicket offering prodigious turn that will leave Sri Lanka believing they are still in with a sniff of an upset.
South Africa were skittled for 73 in their fourth innings in Galle in 2018 as the home side took 28.5 overs to take 10 wickets, a blueprint for their potential success in this match. England lost opener Dom Sibley (2) in the first over of their chase when he left a delivery from Lasith Embuldeniya (2-13) that clipped his off stump and Zak Crawley (8) soon followed, caught at slip by Kusal Mendis off the same bowler.
There was disaster for the visitors when captain Joe Root (1), who scored a superb 228 in the first innings, was run out by a direct his from wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella to leave England teetering at 14 for three. It was a needless attempt at a single that showed the nerves of the visitors and Root’s fifth run out in tests since the start of 2018.
Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 359 in their second innings as opener Lahiru Thirimanne scored his second test century in 37 matches before being dismissed for 111. He was undone by the new ball when a delivery from Sam Curran (2-37) nipped back and was edged through to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Off-spinner Dom Bess (3-100) chipped away at the Sri Lanka middle-order, picking up the wickets of nightwatchman Embuldeniya (0), captain Dinesh Chandimal (20) and Dickwella (29) as he finished with eight wickets in the match.
All-rounder Angelo Mathews (71) batted well with the tail to frustrate the visitors and allow them to set some sort of target, his 219-ball vigil finally ended by Leach (5-122) when he edged to Root at slip. Leach was getting considerable turn on the crumbling surface and looked threatening with virtually every ball. He provided a first stumping for Buttler in test cricket when he removed Dilruwan Perera (24).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack
- Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur
- India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman
- India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tula parat manla': Kohli tweets for Shardul, Manjrekar explains story behind it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy wrap: Haryana beat Delhi, Andhra stun Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa squad clears Covid tests after arriving in Pakistan
- The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first Covid-19 tests soon after landing on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England series to be played without crowds
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India's Apex Council meeting did not take a final decision on whether to stage Ranji Trophy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: ‘I knew that was coming,’ Sundar on Thakur’s six to get to fifty
- India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur danced down the wicket to Nathan Lyon and dispatched the off-spinner over the ropes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: India's fight club finds new faces
- India vs Australia: Stronger teams have toured Australia, few as brave as this bunch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test: Leach takes five as nervous England near victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'What planet he was on?': Waugh, Gilchrist roast Marnus for 'worst appeal'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rest in peace my king': Hardik Pandya's tribute for late father Himanshu Pandya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox