Home / Cricket / 'Those runs were gold dust': Kohli lauds India's lower-order, credits bowlers' effort with bat for handing 95-run lead
cricket

'Those runs were gold dust': Kohli lauds India's lower-order, credits bowlers' effort with bat for handing 95-run lead

India captain Virat Kohli was pleased with the effort of his lower order batsmen for giving the team a handy first-innings lead, calling the runs scored by them 'gold dust'.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Virat Kohli acknowledged the hard work put in by India's bowlers with the bat. (Getty Images)

India captain Virat Kohli was pleased with the effort of his lower order batsmen for giving the team a handy first-innings lead, calling the runs scored by them 'gold dust'. After bowling India out for 183 in the first innings, India were in a precarious position having lost three quick wickets to be placed at 112/4, but a rear-guard effort by the lower order, especially the bowlers, took the total to 278, handing India a lead of 95 runs in the first innings.

The first Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day's play with India needed 157 more runs to win with nine wickets in hand. But Kohli was happy with the effort and said it was a result of the incredible amount of time and hard work the bowlers had invested in their batting. The India captain added that their performance in Nottingham is the blueprint the team will follow in the remaining four Tests of the series.

Also Read | India vs England: Rain spoils party in Trent Bridge as first Test ends in a draw

"It's hard work of three odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat. They were in the nets regularly. We were talking of a lead of 40-odd but we ended up with 95 purely from their efforts. Those runs were gold dust. I think they did a tremendous job with the bat," Kohli said after the first Test ended in a draw.

Also Read | Highlights: India vs England 1st Test, Day 5

"Most likely it will be a template going ahead [4-1 combination], but we've always been adaptable as well, to the conditions and pace of the wicket. It's going to be an exciting series to be a part of, as India-England always is."

India's total of 278 was set up by half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, before a last-wicket partnership between Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj accounted for 33 runs off 26 balls.

