'2013 Champions Trophy wasn't a trophy': MS Dhoni's last India feat undermined in fresh ICC trophy drought verdict

India have had star-studded sides across formats in international cricket, yet the Men in Blue have failed to win a single ICC trophy in the last 11 years. Former England captain Michael Vaughan casually sought to remember the last time India lifted an ICC trophy before making an unusual remark, where he undermined MS Dhoni last captaincy achievement for the country as he said: “2013 Champions Trophy wasn't really a trophy.” MS Dhoni with the Champions Trophy title in 2013

In the last 11 years, India participated in 10 ICC trophy tournaments across formats. In the 50-over World Cup, India reached back-to-back semifinals in 2015 and 2019 before losing the final in 2023 at home, which was labelled as their best chance to end the trophy drought. In the T20 World Cup, India were finalists in 2014, finished as semifinalists in 2016 and 2022 and suffered a forgettable group-stage exit in 2022. In the World Test Championship, India made the finals in 2021 and 2023 but lost to New Zealand and Australia, respectively. In the Champions Trophy, India lost to Pakistan in the 2017 final.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show on YouTube, Vaughan tried to recall India's last title-winning tournament, when he reckoned that the 2013 Champions Trophy win shouldn't be acknowledged in the same category, indicating that it wasn't a World Cup event.

“India should win a lot more trophies. 2013 was the last trophy India won, right? ICC Champions Trophy? That's not a trophy really. There is the World Cup and the World Test Championship now, India lost both the finals there. There is so much talent in this country,” said.

2013 remains India's last ICC trophy win where Dhoni guided the team to a victory against England in the final.

The former England batter, who is currently in India for his IPL 2024 broadcast duties, then compared the country's last four captains - Sourav Ganguly, Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“I met Rohit in the World Cup recently. He really got them playing in the modern and aggressive way. He did everything right but had that one blip in the final, and that can happen at times. Rohit has done a remarkable job in getting the team collectively to play in an aggressive way. Ganguly, back in the day, made India hard, made them tough. Virat Kohli, he has given so much love and joy to Test cricket. When he was the Test skipper, I knew the game was in safe place because he is passionate about the format. And of course there is MS Dhoni, no one has been better than him in white-ball cricket. I feel India should be winning every 2-3 trophies that are available,” he said.