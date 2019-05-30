2019 Cricket World Cup: Sourav Ganguly, John Wright weigh in on India’s chances

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and former India coach John Wright lit up the commentary box with their banter during the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh. The duo got together backstage as well to record a video for the ICC.

In the video Ganguly asks John Wright to give his views about India’s chances at the World Cup. Wright, who was the deputy to Martin Crowe during the 1992 World Cup, responded positively and said that the warm-up match against Bangladesh helped solve a big puzzle for the team.

Sourav: You reckon India have chances?

John Wright: I do, I certainly do and what I have seen today makes me feel a lot more optimistic because I think the big question mark for them was number 4. With KL Rahul batting beautifully I think that has solved the puzzle for them and they have got their top four. The other thing that will be looking at, and I know you would as a captain, are the spinners, because the medium pacers are going to bowl well.

Sourav: I will now come to John’s second home team New Zealand. They beat India in the warm-ups, are they a good team?

John Wright: They are a good team and they are well balanced. They made the finals last time and they look good. Practice matches are fine but the real challenge begins now. Sourav Ganguly: I don’t look into practice matches much but it is great standing next to you and talking cricket again.John Wright: The feeling is exactly the same.

India, who lost their first warm-up match to New Zealand but defeated Bangladesh handsomely in the second warm-up match, start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

First Published: May 30, 2019 14:26 IST