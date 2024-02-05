2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah make short work of Bazball as India storm back to level series vs England

India beat England by 106 runs on Day 4 of the Visakhapatnam Test to level the 5-Test series 1-1 on Monday. England, needing 399 to win, were all out for 292, with spinner R Ashwin leading the bowling attack with three wickets, accompanied by Jasprit Bumrah's three. England's chase was shepherded by a defiant half-century from Zak Crawley but once he was dismissed, the rest of the batters fell like a pack of cards. India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Ben Foakes(AP)

Earlier in the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century and a first hundred in 11 months by Shubman Gill have India decent totals to challenge England, but the match became all the more daunting for Ben Stokes and his team when India acquired a first innings lead of 143 with Bumrah picking 6/45

