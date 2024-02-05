 Ashwin, Bumrah make short work of Bazball as India level series against England | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah make short work of Bazball as India storm back to level series vs England

2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah make short work of Bazball as India storm back to level series vs England

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 05, 2024 02:17 PM IST

India dismissed England, who were chasing 399 to win, for 292 to win the second Test by 106 runs and level the series 1-1.

India beat England by 106 runs on Day 4 of the Visakhapatnam Test to level the 5-Test series 1-1 on Monday. England, needing 399 to win, were all out for 292, with spinner R Ashwin leading the bowling attack with three wickets, accompanied by Jasprit Bumrah's three. England's chase was shepherded by a defiant half-century from Zak Crawley but once he was dismissed, the rest of the batters fell like a pack of cards.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Ben Foakes(AP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Ben Foakes(AP)

Earlier in the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal's double century and a first hundred in 11 months by Shubman Gill have India decent totals to challenge England, but the match became all the more daunting for Ben Stokes and his team when India acquired a first innings lead of 143 with Bumrah picking 6/45

More to follow…

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule, India vs England Live Score match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Follow Us On