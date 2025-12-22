2nd Women’s T20I: India look to carry momentum vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India’s women’s team head into the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam with momentum firmly on their side after a dominant start to the five-match series. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with teammate Jemimah Rodrigues during the first T20I against Sri Lanka. (PTI)

The eight-wicket victory in the series opener was about taking a 1–0 lead but also a statement on how smoothly India carried the confidence of their ODI World Cup triumph into the shortest format. The switch is vital, considering the shortest format will demand their full attention with the T20 World Cup in England beginning in June.

One of the highlights for India was the performance of debutant Vaishnavi Sharma. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner from Madhya Pradesh showed remarkable control, finishing with figures of 0/16 and the best economy rate (4.00) among Indian bowlers.

Although she went wicketless, her ability to tie batters down in the middle overs indicated the depth India are building ahead of major tournaments. Support from left-arm spinner Sree Charani, all-rounder Deepti Sharma and pacer Kranti Gaud ensured Sri Lanka were never able to truly flourish, despite after a few dropped chances in the field.

Smriti Mandhana reaching the 4000-run milestone in T20Is stamped her authority at the top and she would be hoping to get into her rhythm in the five-match series. However, most empowering and exciting for India is perhaps Jemimah Rodrigues’ growth as a player. She anchored the innings with maturity beyond her years on Sunday. Her unbeaten 69 was a blend of timing, placement and game awareness, allowing India to cruise home with more than five overs to spare.

The 55-run partnership between Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur further underlined India’s control. Harmanpreet rotated the strike efficiently allowing the in-form Rodrigues to dictate terms, a template India will be keen to replicate as the series progresses.

Lanka posted 121/6 in the first T20I. In the next T20I, on a ground like Visakhapatnam, where dew plays a role and chasing becomes easier, Sri Lanka will need to aim significantly higher if they are to put India under pressure. Much will once again depend on Chamari Athapaththu, whose aggressive intent at the top can change the complexion of a game if she bats deep.

Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera showed intent in the first T20I, but would be hoping to score at a better tempo. Sri Lanka’s bowling unit also has questions to answer. With a modest total to defend, their bowlers had little margin for error in the first T20I. Greater discipline, sharper fielding and better execution in the powerplay will be essential if they are to challenge India’s confident batting line-up. Additionally, more will be expected from ambidextrous left-arm wrist spinner Shashini Gimhani who went for 32 runs in her two overs.

As both teams prepare for the second encounter at the same venue, the key talking points remain clear. Can Sri Lanka show greater intent with the bat and really challenge India? Harmanpreet admitted the need to be better on the field so it remains to be seen India will, in fact, clean up their fielding lapses.

India are likely to continue with the winning combination of three seamers and as many spinners. Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, G Kamalini did not play the first T20I. India have plenty of opportunities to prepare before the T20 World Cup. Following this series, the players will feature in the WPL and then a tour to Australia and England. As the series progresses, expect India to also test their bench strength.

With India already in control and Sri Lanka desperate to turn things around, the second T20I promises to reveal whether this five-match series becomes a one-sided affair or a more competitive contest.