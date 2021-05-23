Home / Cricket / 3 in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh: Report
Sri Lanka players training ahead of 1st ODI against Bangladesh(SLC / Twitter)
3 in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of first ODI against Bangladesh: Report

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh starting on Friday. The second and third game are slated for May 25 and 28.
PTI | , Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 10:27 AM IST

Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh here on Sunday, according to a report.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh starting on Friday. The second and third game are slated for May 25 and 28.

"Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka's contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," ESPNcricinfo reported.

The website also stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off.

According to some other reports, Chaminda Vaas is the bowling coach in question, while the two infected players are Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando.

The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
