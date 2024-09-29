3 IPL franchises apart from CSK who can benefit from BCCI bringing back uncapped player rule

The BCCI reinstated the 'uncapped player' rule for the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, a regulation that was last used before 2021. Under this rule, the Indian players who have not played international cricket in the past five years or are without a central contract will be considered as uncapped. An uncapped player can be bought at a base price of INR 4 lakh. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2024(ANI)

Teams can retain up to six players, and the salary bands for retentions have been confirmed, with top-tier players receiving ₹18 crore and subsequent picks getting ₹16 crore and ₹11 crore. This rule has sparked intrigue around various franchises’ strategies for building competitive rosters while managing their financial resources effectively, given the overall purse has been increased to ₹120 crore.

The return of the uncapped player rule has naturally led to speculation about its potential benefit to Chennai Super Kings and their iconic former captain, MS Dhoni. The uncapped player rule could allow CSK to retain him without heavily impacting their salary cap. However, he is not the only one benefitting from BCCI bringing the rule back.

While much of the focus has been on MS Dhoni, several other players and teams are likely to benefit from the reinstated uncapped rule as well.

Piyush Chawla (Mumbai Indians)

The veteran spinner, a key performer for Mumbai Indians, stands to be retained under this rule. Chawla last played for India in 2012, and has emerged as a strong asset for MI over the past couple of years. This year, while MI endured a poor season as they finished at the bottom of the table, Chawla was the second-highest wicket-taker for the side (11).

Mohit Sharma (Gujarat Titans)

Mohit Sharma, another seasoned campaigner, has been instrumental in Gujarat Titans’ success in the past few seasons. He last played for India in 2015.

Sandeep Sharma (Rajasthan Royals)

Rajasthan Royals may find value in retaining Sandeep Sharma under the uncapped category. Known for his swing bowling prowess, Sandeep represented India only twice, with both appearances coming in 2015.