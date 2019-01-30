30th January 1994: When Kapil Dev became the leading wicket-taker in the world

Kapil Dev is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders ever to grace the game and on this day, 25 years ago, the legendary India cricketer became the highest-wicket-taker in the world in the longest format.

In the second Test of the 1994 series against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, Kapil scalped seven wickets to fire India to an innings and 95-run win over the Islanders. In the process, Kapil also became the then leading wicket-taker with 431 scalps to his name.

Kapil equalled the record of New Zealand great Richard Headlee who finished his career with 431 wickets in his kitty.

Kapil finished his career 434 wickets to his name in 131 Tests and the record that he set in 1994, remained intact till 2000 when Windies great Courtesy Walsh broke his record after 16 years.

Sri Lankan legend Mutthiah Muralitharan holds the record currently with 800 wickets in 133 Test. Australia’s Shane Warne (708 in 145) and India’s Ani Kumble (619 in 132) complete the illustrious top-three list.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 19:56 IST