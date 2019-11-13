e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

33 fours, 9 sixes, 264 runs: 5 years to when Rohit Sharma brought the world down to his feet

Rohit Sharma hit 9 sixes and 33 fours on November 13, 2014 on his way to 264 as India posted a mammoth 404 for 5 batting first in the 4th ODI at Eden Gardens.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma of India celebrates after scoring a century during the 4th One Day International, ODI, between India and Sri Lanka held at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, India on the 13th November 2014 Photo.
Rohit Sharma of India celebrates after scoring a century during the 4th One Day International, ODI, between India and Sri Lanka held at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata, India on the 13th November 2014 Photo.(BCCI)
         

It’s been 5 years since the record books of cricket were rewritten. 5 years since a single player beat an entire team’s total despite them scoring 251. On November 13, 2014, exactly 5 years ago, Rohit Sharma broke records for fun and smashed the highest individual score ever in an ODI. Rohit hit an incredible 264 off just 225 balls against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, which still continues to be highest individual score in an ODI by some distance.

Rohit hit 9 sixes and 33 fours on that day as India posted a mammoth 404 for 5 batting first in the 4th ODI at Eden Gardens.Rohit, who was making a comeback after injury lay-off took some time to settle in but accelerated in the last 10 overs of the Indian innings.India were 275 for 3 at the end of 40 overs and from there they scored 129 more runs in the final 10 overs with Rohit alone scoring 110 of those.

In reply, India bowled Sri Lanka out for 251 as the visitors fell short of Rohit’s score 13 runs and lost the match by 153 runs. Dhawal Kulkarni was the pick of the bowlers for India, who scalped 4 wickets for just 35 runs in his 10 overs.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s 264 highlights against Sri Lanka

 

That incidentally was Rohit’s second double hundred in ODIs. He had smashed his first double ton in ODIs against Australia in 2013 at Bengaluru. The India limited-overs vice-captain went to slam another double century in 2017 to become the first batsman to register three double centuries. He hit 2088 against Sri Lanka at Mohali.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman on the planet to register a double century in the 50-over format as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

Currently, Rohit led India to a 2-1 series victory over Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

He also went on to play a knock of 85 runs in the second match of the series to guide the Men in Blue to an emphatic eight-wicket win.

India will next face Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 14.

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
JNU blinks, halves proposed hostel fee hike, scraps curfew rule
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news