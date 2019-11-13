33 fours, 9 sixes, 264 runs: 5 years to when Rohit Sharma brought the world down to his feet

cricket

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:47 IST

It’s been 5 years since the record books of cricket were rewritten. 5 years since a single player beat an entire team’s total despite them scoring 251. On November 13, 2014, exactly 5 years ago, Rohit Sharma broke records for fun and smashed the highest individual score ever in an ODI. Rohit hit an incredible 264 off just 225 balls against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, which still continues to be highest individual score in an ODI by some distance.

Rohit hit 9 sixes and 33 fours on that day as India posted a mammoth 404 for 5 batting first in the 4th ODI at Eden Gardens.Rohit, who was making a comeback after injury lay-off took some time to settle in but accelerated in the last 10 overs of the Indian innings.India were 275 for 3 at the end of 40 overs and from there they scored 129 more runs in the final 10 overs with Rohit alone scoring 110 of those.

In reply, India bowled Sri Lanka out for 251 as the visitors fell short of Rohit’s score 13 runs and lost the match by 153 runs. Dhawal Kulkarni was the pick of the bowlers for India, who scalped 4 wickets for just 35 runs in his 10 overs.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s 264 highlights against Sri Lanka

That incidentally was Rohit’s second double hundred in ODIs. He had smashed his first double ton in ODIs against Australia in 2013 at Bengaluru. The India limited-overs vice-captain went to slam another double century in 2017 to become the first batsman to register three double centuries. He hit 2088 against Sri Lanka at Mohali.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first batsman on the planet to register a double century in the 50-over format as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

Currently, Rohit led India to a 2-1 series victory over Bangladesh in the three-match T20I series.

He also went on to play a knock of 85 runs in the second match of the series to guide the Men in Blue to an emphatic eight-wicket win.

India will next face Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 14.