3rd India vs England ODI could be shifted to Mumbai to ensure smooth departure: Maharashtra CA
The Maharashtra Cricket Association on Thursday said that there have been some ongoing discussions with the BCCI to shift the final ODI between India and England slated on March 28 from Pune to Mumbai to facilitate the smooth departure of the visiting team.
"There has also been some discussion that one of the matches, (last match on the 28th) may be shifted to Mumbai, to facilitate the teams' departure from Mumbai to the UK, but the final decision in this regard is awaited," the cricket body stated in a media release issued here on Thursday.
Meanwhile, it said that the MCA is ready to host three One-Day Internationals, between India and England, to be played in March, informed its president Vikas Kakatkar.
The day-night games are slated to be played at the stadium in Gahunje on March 23 (Tuesday), March 26 and (Friday) and March 28 (Sunday).
"As there are three matches that are planned, with back-to-back matches, the stadiums 3 main wickets, will find excellent use with each match being played on a fresh wicket," the release added.
It also stated that a final decision with regards to the percentage of spectators will be decided at a later date.
The MCA said that it is leaving no stone unturned while preparing for the games. "In the meantime, the association is leaving no stone unturned to provide the best facilities in terms of wickets, spectator arrangements, as well as making and following all final announcements that the state government will issue in this regard in connection to stadium capacity utilisation and other safety and security measures," the release stated.
The Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash and BCCI ACU official also visited the stadium.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction Live Updates: CSK buy Pujara for 50 lakh, Jamieson to RCB for 15 cr
From 2 lakh to 5.25 cr: Who is Punjab Kings' new buy Shahrukh Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia pacers Jhye Richardson, Coulter-Nile attract big bids in IPL auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan goes unsold, MI bag Piyush Chawla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Morris attracts highest-ever bid in IPL auctions, breaks Yuvraj's record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold
- IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘We all look at how to bring the best out of Maxwell’: Mike Hesson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: RCB beat CSK to grab Glenn Maxwell for 14.25 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan heads to KKR, CSK acquire Moeen Ali
- Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali found new franchises in the IPL with the two all-rounders joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021
- Former Australia captain Steve Smith emerged as the first big purchase of the IPL 2021 auction, getting purchased by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd India vs England ODI could be shifted to Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VIVO to be title sponsor for IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hope 'moneybags' McCullum doesn't outbid me again in IPL auction: Ponting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox