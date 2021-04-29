4, 4, 4, 4, 4, 4: Prithvi Shaw becomes second batsman in IPL history to hit six fours in an over

Prithvi Shaw began Delhi Capitals’ chase of 155 in quite some style, hitting six boundaries in an over from Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Shivam Mavi. After the KKR pacer began with a wide, Shaw took on Mavi in the first over of DC’s chase to hit him for six consecutive fours in Match 24 of IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad. Shaw joins his current DC teammate and former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane to become just the second batsman to do so.

Shaw began the onslaught with a crisp aerial straight drive down the ground, followed with a flick shot on the leg-side for the second four in the over. Mavi tried the yorker, missed his length, and the ball ended up being a half-volley outside off, which Shaw dispatched for another bludgeoning cover drive.

Mavi attempted the slower ball next, but ended up being a really low full toss and once again, Shaw brought out a stunning cover drive to make it four in a row. The next ball was short and wide from Mavi, but Shaw continued to toy with his bowling, smartly gliding the ball behind point. With no fielder in the deep, Shaw picked up his fifth four of the over. Shaw finally made it six in the over when he crashed the ball over the infield to make it 25 off the over and possibly, break the back of KKR.

Shaw and his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan brought up their fourth fifty-run partnership of the season. Shaw went on to celebrate his fantastic start by scoring a half-century off just 18 balls - the fastest fifty of this edition of the IPL.

Earlier, Rahane had dished out a similar treatment in 2012. Playing for the Royals, Rahane hit six fours off six balls off the bowling of left-arm pacer Sreenath Aravind who was representing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royals, batting first were 82/1 in 13 overs before Rahane hammered six fours in a row off Aravind. Rahane went on to score a century, remaining not out on 103 off 60 balls as Royals beat RCB by 59 runs.