IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals eye strong comeback against Morgan's rejuvenated KKR
DC vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will square off against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 25 at Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. DC will be keen to bounce back in the tournament and consolidate the position in the top-half of the points table. At the same time, Morgan's KKR would like to carry on the momentum they got in their previous face-off against Punjab Kings.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 29, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Possible milestones for Dinesh Karthik
- 50: Dinesh Karthik is 12 dismissals as wicketkeeper away from completing 50 dismissals for KKR in IPL
- 50: Dinesh Karthik is 13 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL
- 150: Karthik is 6 dismissals away from completing 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL
-
APR 29, 2021 06:16 PM IST
IPL 2021 live score: Rishabh Pant losing explosiveness?
Pant scored an unbeaten 58 of 48 balls but couldn’t help the Capitals get over the line against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His innings of 58 did not have a single six even when the required rate had climbed above 15 an over. His S/R since last season has dropped below 130 and in fact, his lowest SRs in IPL have come in 2020 & 2021
-
APR 29, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2021
vs RR: 2/30
vs PBKS: 1/43
vs MI: 1/25
vs SRH: 0/25
vs RCB: 1/38
-
APR 29, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Big milestone on cards for Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra is only five wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. If he gets to the milestone tonight, he will overtake Lasith Malinga (170 wickets).
-
APR 29, 2021 06:00 PM IST
DC vs KKR: Eoin Morgan this season
First 4 matches: 45 runs, 112.50 S/R
Last match: 47 runs, 117.50 S/R
-
APR 29, 2021 05:55 PM IST
KKR in last five games
vs PBKS: Won by 5 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 6 wickets
vs CSK: Lost by 18 runs
vs RCB: Lost by 38 runs
vs MI: Lost by 10 runs
-
APR 29, 2021 05:50 PM IST
IPL 2021: DC in last five games
vs RCB: Lost by 1 run
vs SRH: Match tied, won in Super Over
vs MI: Won by 6 wickets
vs PBKS: Won by 6 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 3 wickets
-
APR 29, 2021 05:45 PM IST
DC vs KKR: head to head
Total matches: 25
DC won: 11
KKR won: 14
-
APR 29, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
-
APR 29, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Delhi Capitals squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje
-
APR 29, 2021 05:30 PM IST
IPL 2021 DC vs KKR, Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no 25 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. The contest will pit a first time captain - Rishabh Pant - against an experienced leader - Eoin Morgan - at the world's largest stadium. KKR will enter into the contest after breaking their losing streak against Punjab Kings in their last game and will look to continue the momentum. DC, on the other hand, will eye a comeback after losing against RCB in their last encounter. Who will come out victorious tonight? Stay tuned with us for all the live updates.
Get our daily newsletter
Delhi Capitals offer financial support worth ₹1.5 crore in fight against Covid
- As the national capital grapples with the Covid-19 crisis, the city’s IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, along with its co-owners JSW and the GMR Group, has stepped in to support the city’s fight.
In good old CSK, young Ruturaj comes of age
- Ruturaj Gaikwad has been a revelation for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.
Adam Zampa issues clarification after describing IPL bubble as 'most vulnerable'
- RCB spinner Adam Zampa said his comments about IPL 2021 bubble being 'most vulnerable' had nothing to do with the feeling that the virus would enter the bubble easily.
Bumrah and Gopal mimic each other bowling actions in funny video: WATCH
- IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Rajasthan Royals spinner Shreyas Gopal were in such a jovial mood that they ended up mimicking each other’s actions in the build-up the game.
DC vs KKR Live: Pant-led DC eye strong comeback against Morgan's rejuvenated KKR
Wasn't involved in any match-fixing: Heath Streak
Five female candidates for India women head coach job
'The guy is a freak show': Pietersen reveals Dhoni's take on Kohli in 2016
- IPL 2021: Kevin Pietersen shared an interesting anecdote regarding MS Dhoni and his assessment of Kohli a few years ago.
IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals donate ₹7.5 crore to help India fight Covid-19
- "The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, has numerous initiatives it continues to support," said RR.
Missing out on IPL 2021 a blessing in disguise, says star Australia batsman
MI vs RR live score: Morris picks second wicket, dismisses Suryakumar Yadav
- MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 24 Updates: Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. MI won the toss and opted to field first. Rajasthan Royals posted 171/4 in 20 overs. In response, MI got to 87/2 after 10 overs.
'Should back him no matter what': Vettori after Dhoni predicts Delhi pitch
- MS Dhoni’s dew assessment did not come true but the wicket did appear to be a bit difficult in the first few overs when the Sunrisers were batting and Daniel Vettori said the CSK skipper's assessment should always be backed.
'He shouldn’t be the tickler, he should look to be the puncher': Gavaskar
- Kohli has scored 163 runs in six matches this season at an average of 32. However, his strike rate is on the lower side of 126. On the other hand, AB de Villiers has a strike rate of 174.35 this season.
KKR Predicted XI vs DC: Gill might be axed, new opening pair likely for Knights
- IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Eoin Morgan & Co were under control the other day but a reshuffled top-order can provide the much-needed push. Let’s have a look at our KKR Predicted XI vs DC.
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- DC vs KKR Live online Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 25 Online: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.