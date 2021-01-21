5 Team India members land in Mumbai, advised home quarantine
Five members of the Indian cricket team arrived here from their Australia tour on Thursday morning and they have been advised to remain in seven-day home quarantine, officials said.
The cricket team members will have to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival at the international airport here, Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told PTI.
"The players are also advised to remain in home quarantine for next seven days," Chahal said.
The Indian cricket team's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, players Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Prithvi Shaw, and head coach Ravi Shastri landed in Mumbai in the morning, after their momentous Test series victory over Australia, an official from the BCCI said.
ALSO READ | 'India's products play international cricket, only the talent does for us': Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez
An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane on Tuesday to clinch the rubber 2-1 and retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy.
On their arrival in Mumbai, the players were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials.
Rahane also cut a cake to celebrate the team's win.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane receives hero's welcome with dhol and flowers on arrival in Mumbai- Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's products play Test cricket, only talent does for us': Ex-Pak captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not even India's second-picked team': Ponting 'shocked' at Aus loss to 'Ind A'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haven’t seen a bold & brave Asian team on a tougher Australia Tour: Wasim Akram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'd be happy if you play more Tests than me': Harbhajan's message for youngster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Dravid's hand in the rocking rookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw not an option for England in 2nd test against Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Du Plessis preparing for unexpected test series in Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parthiv takes a dig at RCB on getting ‘released after being retired’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 Team India members land in Mumbai, advised home quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kumble reacts after Kings XI Punjab release Glenn Maxwell ahead of IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boys next door to household names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs Australia: The debutants' report card
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox