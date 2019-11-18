e-paper
50 off 14 balls! Meghalaya batsman Abhay Negi creates history in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - Watch

Abhay Negi dominated the opposition bowlers completely and in the process, he broke Robin Uthappa’s record of scoring the fastest half century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Meghalaya all-rounder Abhay Negi scripted history during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter against Mizoram on Sunday as he slammed a brilliant half century off just 14 deliveries. The 27-year-old dominated the opposition bowlers completely and in the process, he broke Robin Uthappa’s record of scoring the fastest half century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. Negi also equalled KL Rahul’s record of hitting the fastest fifty in T20 cricket in India. Rahul scored a half century off 14 balls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab.

Abhay was unbeaten on 50 runs in just 15 deliveries and his knock consisted of two fours and six sixes. Thanks to his knock, Megalaya posted a total of 207/4 in 20 overs with Ravi Teja also scoring a fifty. In reply, Mizoram mounted a fightback but ultimately fell short of the target by 25 runs.

The record for scoring the fastest fifty in T20 cricket by an Indian belongs to Yuvraj Singh who claimed the milestone in just 12 balls during India’s World T20 encounter against England in 2017.

 

“I got an opportunity to bat and I just played freely. That was the only plan, and then this happened,” Negi told Sportstar in an interview. “I wanted to keep this simple and I knew that I had to make the opportunities count and I just did that,” he added.

