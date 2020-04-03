6,6,6,6: Carlos Brathwaite annihilates Ben Stokes as Windies script T20 WC history at Eden Gardens on this day

cricket

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 13:05 IST

The presence of some world class athletes has helped West Indies earn their well-deserved reputation as one of the best T20 sides and on this day, four years ago, they became the first country to win two World T20 titles - which is now known as the ICC T20 World Cup.

Since the tournament’s inception, West Indies have managed to win the title twice (2012 and 2016) while India (2007), Pakistan (2009), England (2010) and Sri Lanka (2014) have lifted the trophy once each.

West Indies won their first title beating Sri Lanka in Colombo quite easily by 36 runs. But there was nothing one-sided about the 2016 final, at least till the final over was bowled.

Batting first, England put up a fighting total of 155/9 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of a 36-ball 54 from Joe Root. Carlos Brathwaite and Dwayne Bravo starred with the ball, scalping three wickets each for Windies.

6⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣#OnThisDay in 2016, Carlos Brathwaite's stunning blitz gave West Indies their second T20 World Cup title!pic.twitter.com/QjwpMXiOY2 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 3, 2020

In reply, the 2012 champions were tottering at 11/3 before Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo stuck a partnership to bail them out of trouble.

West Indies lost three wickets in quick succession once more in the innings as hard-hitters Bravo, Andre Russell and skipper Darren Sammy departed in quick succession.

Samuels then joined forces with Brathwaite and the duo took the team closer to the target. The championship clash was set for a thrilling finale as West Indies needed 19 runs off the last Ben Stokes over.

The England all-rounder wouldn’t have thought in his wildest of dreams what was about to happen because to do something what Brathwaite did, takes a lot of skill, courage and a pinch of luck just to add that extra flavour.

Brathwaite went bang bang as Stokes’ first four deliveries went over deep backward square-leg, long-off, long-on and mid-wicket boundaries respectively.

As Stokes’ held his hand in his head, sinking deep down in the ground, legendary Ian Bishop iconic words caught the imagination of fans world over: “Remember the name, Carlos Brathwaite!”