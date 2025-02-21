'60% of Shubman Gill enough to hit centuries, Shreyas Iyer doesn't give you that impression': Former India cricketer

Shubman Gill again showed his class as he played an unbeaten 101-run knock against Bangladesh to help India register a comprehensive six-wicket win in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the Dubai International Stadium. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was full of praise for Gill, saying the right-hander is playing at the right position to make the maximum impact. Sanjay Manjrekar mentions the stark difference between Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. (AFP)

India were in trouble at 144/4, but Gill, along with KL Rahul, ensured that Rohit Sharma and co did not stumble in the middle. In the end, the 2017 finalists registered a victory with 21 balls to spare.

While praising Shubman Gill, Manjrekar also mentioned the big difference between the former and Shreyas Iyer. The former India batter said Gill can score centuries while batting at 60 per cent.

"Gill is batting at the right position to make a huge impact. When he gets a hundred, like today, it seems like there is plenty left in the tank," Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

"It was like 60% of Shubman Gill is enough to get a hundred like this and he stays till the end. That is the difference between Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill that Gill will take you right till the end. He is somebody who you think is going to be around for 10-15 years. Shreyas Iyer, despite his obvious talent, doesn't give you that impression," he added.

Slowest Gill century

This is the most number of balls that Gill has ever taken to score an ODI century. He faced 129 balls in in his innings, ensuring that India always have a set batter at the crease. He also hit two sixes, one of which went into the ground's second tier.

"Some of the shots he played, the good-length ball he hit, and it went into second tier… the big game is at his beck and call," Manjrekar said.

"Can he be better in 50-over cricket as a batter? I don't think so, what can be better than this?" he asked.

Sanjay Manjrekar was also mighty impressed with how Gill changed gears in the innings and played according to the situation. The right-hander was quick off the blocks, racing to 26 off just 23 balls.

Gill slowed down when Bangladesh employed spin on a slowish track. "He's got the class to do it [change gears]. India are blessed with [a top three] who are also Test batters, so they can play different gears. Yashasvi Jaiswal, when he comes in eventually, is also a Test batter. So if the ball is swinging around in overseas conditions, they have the ability to see the new ball through and then handle the various situations," he said.

"Shubman Gill is that kind of a player, he is not one-dimensional, he has all the gears and we saw him do that today as well. He is a guy at the top of his 50-over-cricket prowess and he does it very calmly. There is an air of dominance and surety with the way he bats and finishes games," he added.