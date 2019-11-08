e-paper
7 fours in a row: Khaleel Ahmed roasted on Twitter after expensive show

Khaleel was guilty of bowling a too short on a pitch where the ball sat up nicely, and Mohammad Naim, the young left-hander, smacked him away through mid-wicket.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed(Twitter)
         

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the hope that his side would restrict Bangladesh to a manageable total. However, the start by the Indian bowlers was far from positive as the Bangladesh openers got cracking from the second over. Khaleel Ahmed, who copped punishment in the final over of the first T20I, did not have an entirely auspicious start as he was smacked for three successive boundaries off his first three balls.

Khaleel was guilty of bowling a too short on a pitch where the ball sat up nicely, and Mohammad Naim, the young left-hander, smacked him away through mid-wicket.

ALSO READ: Even Kohli can’t do what he can do: Sehwag heaps praise on Rohit

However, the Indian bowlers led by Yuzvendra Chahal (2/28) made an impressive comeback towards the back end of the innings to restrict Bangladesh to 153/6 in their 20 overs. However, it was not a very memorable day for Khaleel who was smacked for 44 runs in his 4 overs and could only bag a solitary wicket. The left arm seamer has not made any significant progress ever since his debut and the management should take another look at him.

Twitter took aim at the young bowler for his unimpressive show in Rajkot:

 

 

 

 

 

