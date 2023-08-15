'…more than words can ever convey': Tendulkar, Kohli lead Indian sport stars' wishes on 77th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday and the country's biggest sports stars joined in on the festivities. While the active sports persons may not all be in the country as they take part in tournaments around the world, they posted wishes for their fans on their social media handles. India's sports stars took to social media to send out Independence Day wishes

People from different walks of life celebrated the occassion in their own ways, with there even being a video of the Indian coastguard hoisting the national flag underwater. Some of India's sports stars posted videos or photos of themselves on their social media handles while others simply posted a message on the occassion.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat before making his way to the Red Fort to address the country from the ramparts of the monument. On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.

