Home / Cricket / Echocardiography to be done to check Ganguly’s heart function: Hospital

Echocardiography to be done to check Ganguly’s heart function: Hospital

The bulletin also said that the doctors are keeping “constant vigil” on his health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:08 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kolkata
Ganguly was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain, in Kolkata.
Ganguly was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain, in Kolkata.(PTI)
         

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former skipper Sourav Ganguly had an “uneventful” night and check-up echocardiography will be done today to check his heart function, the Woodlands Hospital said in its latest medical bulletin.

The medical board will also meet today at 11:30 am to discuss the further treatment plan with his family members, the Woodlands Hospital said.

The hospital said that the doctors are keeping “constant vigil” on Ganguly’s health situation and appropriate measures are being taken from time to time.

The 48-year-old former skipper was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with “chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

He was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, whose result turned out to be negative.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited Woodlands Hospital on Saturday evening and enquired about Ganguly’s health.

Interacting with the media while leaving the hospital, the chief minister had said, “He (Ganguly) is fine now, he even spoke to me. I thank the doctors and hospital authorities that they have taken the right decision of conducting an angioplasty.”

“I did not have the idea that international sportspersons like him do not undergo check-ups. I asked Avishek Dalmiya to conduct medical check-ups of cricketers before games,” she had said.

On Wednesday, Ganguly had visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

