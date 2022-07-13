'9 years on...': Dhawan dedicates heartwarming post on 'bond' with Rohit after opening with India captain during 1st ODI

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma opened together for the 112th time in their careers for India on Tuesday, as they remained unbeaten in India’s chase of 111 against England at the Oval. In the duration of their chase, they crossed the 5000-run mark while opening together — the second Indian pair to do so as openers, and the fourth overall. Dhawan, who has been announced as the captain for India’s tour of the West Indies later this month, marked the moment with a Twitter post celebrating his and Rohit’s partnership, as well as the highly dominant win over their hosts.

Dhawan and Rohit truly found their footing as a pair in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, as their opening combination led India to the title in England and Wales in that edition. Despite the pressure of replacing Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar at the top, this pair proved themselves to be immensely capable, becoming one of the most successful parts of the limited-overs teams over the last decade. Their partnership averages over 46, ensuring that India get off to a good start in almost every match, laying the groundwork for the likes of Virat Kohli to capitalize on later in the innings.

Also read: Watch: Sanjana Ganesan brutally trolls England with 'Crispy Duck' feature after Jasprit Bumrah's fierce spell in 1st ODI

Dhawan marked his connection with Rohit by writing, “9 years on, the bond is still strong,” having marked the occasion with another century-partnership at the Oval.

9 years on, the bond is still strong 💪 @ImRo45 Congratulations to the Team India for the spectacular victory ?? #IndVsEng #ODISeries pic.twitter.com/eWiQvCP3zq — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 12, 2022

India will be hoping that Dhawan and Rohit have one more strong showing at the World Cup left in them, when it is played at home in 2023: India will be favourites for that tournament, and given the form the two openers have shown in high-pressure ICC tournaments in the past, fans will be asking for another top-quality showing.

Dhawan played the second fiddle at the Oval while Rohit Sharma put on a clinic of hook and pull shots, dismantling England’s bowlers whenever they dropped it a tad short. Rohit scored 76 in 58 balls, while Dhawan was more circumspect, playing himself into form with a 31(54).

The win was set up by Jasprit Bumrah’s 6-fer, but India’s performance ticked all the right boxes. In the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday, they will be hoping for a similarly complete performance from all their main men.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON