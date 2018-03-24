A duck and a ton - Contrasting fate for captains Joe Root and Kane Williamson

It was a unique instance at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday as New Zealand cricket team skipper Kane Williamson slammed his 18th Test hundred to help his side build a lead of close to 150 runs.

The England cricket team were bundled for just 58 — a recovery given they lost their ninth wicket with 27 runs on board — with Trent Boult picking up six wickets while Tim Southee cleaned up the rest. It seemed that New Zealand, too, might face a few problems when they come out to bat given England have a formidable pace battery with the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes in their side.

However, they failed to build momentum despite sending pack opener Jeet Raval early on in the innings as Tom Lathan and Williamson steadily took control. Latham fell for 26, but having played 112 balls in the middle, ensured that the new ball had been taken care of. Ross Taylor, too, started well but fell after a brisk 35-ball 20 as Williamson approached his century.

Besides becoming the top century-maker from his country, Williamson also went on to script a unique record as he completed his ton. It was for the first time in the history of the game that captains batting at No 3 for their respective teams had scored a ton and a duck in the same Test match.

Joe Root was one of the five English batsmen who had departed without managing to open their account on Day 1, with Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad forming a part of the unfortunate list.

At the end of Day three, which was called off owing to wet outfield, New Zealand were batting on 233 for the loss of four wickets with Henry Nichols batting on 52 and Bradley-John Watling on 18.