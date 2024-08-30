A historic day at Trent Bridge: England record 444

On August 30, 2016, Trent Bridge witnessed one of the most explosive exhibitions of batting in ODI history. England, led by Alex Hales' magnificent 171 off 122 balls, set a new world record for the highest team total in ODIs, scoring a staggering 444 for 3 against Pakistan. Alex Hales' 171 off 122 balls set up England's 444 for 3 in an ODI against Pakistan on Aug 30, 2016 at Trent Bridge. (Getty Images)

Hales' heroics

Hales was the star of the day, smashing the highest ODI score by an England batter at that time, surpassing Robin Smith's 167. His aggressive innings was studded with 22 boundaries and four sixes. Hales’ breezy knock was not a solo effort.

Middle-order joins the party

Joe Root contributed with a solid 85, providing stability after the early wicket of Jason Roy. However, it was the late fireworks from Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan that propelled England to their record total. Buttler was particularly brutal, racing to a half-century off just 22 balls, the fastest by an Englishman in ODIs. He eventually finished with 90 not out from 51 deliveries, while Morgan added a quickfire 57 off 27 balls.

Pakistan falters

Pakistan’s bowlers had a day to forget, with Wahab Riaz enduring the brunt of England’s onslaught, conceding 110 runs in his 10 overs—the second-worst bowling figures in ODI history at the time. In reply, Pakistan’s chase never really took off. Despite a valiant 58 from Sharjeel Khan, they were reduced to 108 for 5, effectively ending their hopes of a miraculous chase.

A record for the ages

England’s 444 for 3 not only set a new world record but also laid down a marker for the other teams to scale. The record would stand until June 2018, when England again at Trent Bridge, raised the bar further by scoring 481 against Australia. This match was a testament to the aggressive brand of cricket that England had adopted, which eventually led them to World Cup glory in 2019.

The match was more than just a record-breaking day; it was a clear indication of England's transformation in white-ball cricket which also transpired to red-ball cricket in the form of 'Bazball'.