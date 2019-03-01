‘A lot of strong teams this time’: Sourav Ganguly makes World Cup prediction

Former India international Sourav Ganguly has termed the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England as “the strongest”, adding that there are a number of sides with a chance to become world champions.

India have been very competitive in the 50-over format and recently recorded their first ever bilateral ODI series win in Australia with a 2-1 win over the hosts. They then proceeded to thump New Zealand 4-1 in their five-match ODI series.

Australia are the reigning world champions, while England have taken their game to a whole new level over the past two years. Currently in the West Indies, they registered a humongous 418/6 in the fourth of their five-ODI series. Being hosts of the 2019 World Cup will further enhance their prospects of being crowned the world champions for the first time in their history.

West Indies, New Zealand and Pakistan also have strong sides and will provide compelling challenge to take the prestigious trophy home.

The strength of the competing sides and a revamped format, which will see all ten sides playing each other once in a league format before the top four make the semi-finals will, ensure a strong tournament, feels Ganguly.

“It’s difficult to pick a winning recipe, you just have to play well. This will probably be the strongest World Cup because everybody plays everybody”, Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

“A lot of strong teams this time. India, Australia England, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan play very well in England. After winning against South Africa, I hope Sri Lanka turn it around. What matters is how you play in the World Cup. “

However, Ganguly added that India’s recent performances will hold them in good stead.

“India go with very good form with the way they played in Australia,” he signed off.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 21:11 IST